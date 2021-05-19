Every Tiger Lake H laptop announced

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Intel unveiled more Tiger Lake H processors this week—a set of beefy, powerful chips that complement the modest 4-core parts that launched back in January and can compete with AMD’s best. Naturally, a slew of laptop reveals from long-time partners like Dell, Asus, and Acer accompanied Tuesday’s announcement.

These notebooks feature more than just Intel’s 11th-generation chips, which Team Blue says will deliver a huge leap in performance. Some models sport Nvidia’s new RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti mobile graphics, officially confirmed on Tuesday, as an option as well. Intel’s target for these higher-wattage Tiger Lake H processors are gamers and creators, so expect to see cutting-edge tech like Thunderbolt 4, PCIe 4.0, and 360Hz displays as common inclusions in the offerings.

Acer

Acer The Acer Helios 300’s price is currently unknown, but given its past history on Amazon, we predict it’ll be on sale for a reasonable price later this year at the very least.

Acer Triton 300

Available July 2021 with a starting price of $1,699

Up to Intel Core i7-11800H

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Up to 32GB RAM

6-inch high refresh-rate display

Acer’s Triton 300 gets an update with 11th-generation processors, with the choice of Core i5 or Core i7 models, graphics as powerful as Nvidia RTX 3080, and up to 32GB RAM. You also can pick either a 165Hz QHD (1440p) or a 360Hz FHD (1080p) panel. The Triton 300 will also feature Thunderbolt 4.

Acer Helios 300

Availability and pricing TBA

“11th-gen Core H processors”

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Up to 32GB RAM

15- or 17-inch high refresh-rate display

The ever-popular Acer Helios 300 gets refreshed with 11th-generation processors (presumably Core i5 and Core i7 variants, like previous editions), Nvidia RTX graphics all the way up to the GeForce RTX 3070, and up to 32GB RAM. The Helios 300’s flashier features include the choice of either a 165Hz QHD (1440p) or a 360Hz FHD (1080p) panel and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Acer Nitro 5

Available in June, with a starting price of $1,099 (15-inch model) and $999 (17-inch model)

“11th-gen Core H processors”

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Up to 32GB RAM

15- or 17-inch high refresh-rate display

Our favorite budget gaming laptop moves to Tiger Lake H processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics as high as the RTX 3070, and up to 32GB RAM. You can select between a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch IPS display, with both models boasting a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution. Like Acer’s other 11th-generation Intel laptops, the Nitro 5 will also sport a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Asus

Asus The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 packs in the bells and whistles.

Asus Zephyrus M16

Available Q2, price TBA

Up to Intel Core i9-11900H

Up to Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics (up to 1390MHz @ 80W)

Up to 48GB DDR-3200 RAM

16-inch display (16:10 ratio) with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

90WHr battery

The Zephrus M16 features a 165Hz WQHD IPS-level panel, up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a single Thunderbolt 4 port for display, data transfer, power delivery. A fingerprint sensor allows for faster unlocking of this sleeker laptop—it weighs 4.2 pounds (1.9 kg) and measures 19.9mm thick. Asus claims that the M16’s magnesium-aluminum finish will avoid fingerprints.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 & F17

Available Q2, price TBA

“11th-generation Intel Core processors”

Up to Nvidia RTX 3060 (up to 1630MHz at 90W)

Up to 32GB DDR-3200 RAM

6-inch adaptive-sync display with 100% of sRGB spectrum (TUF F15)

3-inch adaptive-sync display (TUF F17)

90WHr battery

These presumably more affordable Asus laptops lack support for PCIe 4.0, but the TUF Gaming F15 and F17 still have plenty of fresh features on offer. Both models feature high-refresh rate paenls—up to 240Hz FHD (1080p) IPS-level panel for the TUF F15 and up to an 144Hz 1080p IPS-level panel for TUF F17. You also get a single Thunderbolt 4 port that can handle display out and provide enough bandwidth for an external GPU. These notebooks are a bit on the heftier side at 5.07 pounds (2.3 kg) and 5.7 pounds (2.6 kg) respectively, with a thickness of about 24mm.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17

Up to Intel Core i9-11900H

Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 16GB (1545MHz at 115W, boost up to 140W)

Up to 48GB DDR4-3200 RAM

17-inch screen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

90Wh battery

The ROG Zephyrus S17 leans hard into its premium feel—not only can you choose storage configured as a NVMe RAID array or a single PCIe 4.0 SSD, this laptop comes with an optical-mechanical keyboard that tents up to 5 degrees. That’s in addition to the options of either a 165 WQHD G-Sync DDS panel or 4K 120Hz adaptive-sync IPS-level display. Asus also throws in a fingerprint sensor, a Thunderbolt 4 port that handles display out, data transfer, and power delivery. The Zephyrus S17 comes housed in magnesium-aluminum chassis, with a weight of 5.7 pounds (2.6 kg) and thickness of 19.9mm.

Dell

Alienware Very little information exists on Dell’s upcoming Alienware laptops with Tiger Lake H.

Dell played coy with its Tiger Lake H laptop announcements, giving a full rundown on its flagship ultraportable XPS 15 and XPS 17 while revealing little detail about its budget G15 and premium Alienware gaming laptops. Here’s what we know so far, with more information on the Alienware m15 R6 and Alienware X17 to come on June 1, according to the company’s Twitter account.

Alienware m15 R6

Starting price of $1,300

Alienware X17

Price TBA

Dell G15

Available June 3 with a starting price $950

The Dell G15 will feature 11th-generation Intel Core processors, RTX 30 series graphics, and a choice of a 1080p panel with either a 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rate.

Dell The Dell XPS line comes in black and white.

XPS 15

Availability TBA with a starting price of $1,250

Up to Intel Core i9-11900H

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

15-inch screen (16:10 ratio)

56WHr or 86WHr battery

All of the XPS 15’s display options are set at a 16:10 ratio, ostensibly for better productivity. You can choose between a 3840x2400 (4K+) touch screen with 100% Adobe RGB and 99% DCI-P3, 3546x2160 OLED touch screen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, or a 1920x1200 nontouch display with 100% sRGB.

Dell also packs in support for Tiger Lake H’s signature features: a 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is an option, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support DisplayPort and power delivery come standard. The 15-inch XPS stays fairly lightweight at a max of 4.42 pounds (2.01 kg) for the 4K+ touch screen and 86WHr battery configuration, with other versions hitting the scale less hard.

XPS 17

Availability TBA with a starting price of $1,450

Up to Intel Core i9-11980HK

Up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

17-inch screen (16:10 ratio)

97WHr battery

Like its smaller sibling, the XPS 17 screen is set at a ratio of 16:10, with two resolution options: a 3840x2400 (4K+) touch screen with 100% Adobe RGB and 99% DCI-P3 and a 1920x1200 nontouch display with 100% sRGB. You can configure it with up to a 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, too, and the XPS 17 boasts four Thunderbolt 4 ports that all support DisplayPort and power delivery. It tips the scale at 5.3 pounds (2.42 kg), making it only marginally heavier than some 15.6-inch gaming laptops.

Gigabyte

Asus Gigabyte targets gamers with its Tiger Lake H laptops.

Gigabyte’s three Tiger Lake H gaming laptops eschew the thin-and-light route, instead aiming to give gamers the kind of features they’re used to seeing on desktop. Like their creator-focused counterparts, the Aorus 15P, Aorus 17G, and Aorus 17X sport PCIe 4.0 SSD slots and Thunderbolt 4 ports—but also resizable bar support, too. The Aorus 17G and Aorus 17X even pack a mechanical keyboard.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P

Intel Core i7-11800H

Up to RTX 3080 16GB (boost up to 1560MHz)

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

6-inch 240Hz or 360Hz 1080p IPS-level display

99WHr battery

4 pounds (2.2 kg)

Gigabyte Aorus 17G

Intel Core i7-11800H

Up to RTX 3080 16GB (boost up to 1290MHz)

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3-inch 300Hz 1080p IPS-level display

Per-key RGB mechanical keyboard

99WHr battery

5.9 pounds (2.7 kg)

Gigabyte Aorus 17X

Intel Core i9-11980HK

Up to RTX 3080 16GB (boost clock of 1710MHz)

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3-inch 300Hz 1080p IPS-level display

Per-key RGB mechanical keyboard

99WHr battery

8.26 pounds (3.75 kg)

Gigabyte’s Tiger Lake H lineup includes creator-focused models as well, with two targeting creatives. Among the signature features for the the Aero 15 and Aero 17 is color calibration that meets certification for two different standards: X-Rite and Pantone Verified. They also both support a single PCIe 4.0 SSD and sport a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

Available now, price TBD

Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

15-inch 4K HDR AMOLED display (100% DCI-P3)

99WHr battery

4 pounds (2 kg)

Gigabyte Aero 17 OLED

Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

17-inch 4K HDR IPS-level display (100% Adobe RGB)

99Whr battery

5 pounds (2.5 kg)

MSI

MSI

MSI will incorporate Tiger Lake H into seven different laptop lines, with a total of 15 models to choose from. Most of the options skew toward gaming—the Raider, Stealth, Leopard, Pulse, Sword, and Katana combine to cover the high- and middle-range thoroughly. Currently, no release dates or pricing has been revealed, but MSI says that more information will be shared on May 17 during its “Tech Meets Aesthetic” event.

GE76 and GE66 Raider

Availability and price TBD

Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processors

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3- or 15.6-inch high refresh-rate display

9WHr battery

MSI’s GE76 and GE66 Raider offer a bevy of display options. The larger 17.3-inch GE76 model has the option of a 360Hz FHD (1080p), 165Hz or 240Hz QHD (1440p), or 120Hz 4K IPS-level panel with 100% Adobe RGB. The smaller 15.6-inch GE66 Raider gives the choice of a 300Hz FHD (1080p), 165Hz or 240Hz QHD (1440p), or 60Hz 4K IPS-level panel with 100% Adobe RGB. Both feature a single PCIe 4.0 SSD slot and Thunderbolt 4 port, and also tip the scale as midweight laptops: the GE76 weighs in at 6.39 pounds (2.9 kg) and the GE66 at 5.25 pounds (2.38 kg).

GS76 and GS66 Stealth

Availability and price TBD

Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processors

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3-inch or 15.6-inch high refresh-rate display

9WHr battery

Like the MSI Raider laptops, the Stealth lineup also packs in the high-end hardware, including a PCI 4.0 SSD slot and a Thunderbolt 4 port that supports DisplayPort, data transfer, and power delivery. Both the 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch models are on the lighter side, with the GS76 coming in at 5.4 pounds and the GS66 weighing 4.63 pounds.

The GS76 offers three display options: a 360Hz FHD (1080p), 165Hz or 240Hz QHD (1440p), or 120Hz 4K IPS-level panel. Similarly, the smaller GS66 gives the choice of a 300Hz FHD (1080p), 165Hz or 240Hz QHD (1440p), or 60Hz 4K IPS-level display. All of the QHD and 4K variants support 100% Adobe RGB.

MSI MSI’s Leopard, Pulse, Sword, and Katana lines tone down some of the Raider and Stealth lines’ over-the-top hardware, presumably to be more wallet-friendly.

GP76 and GP66 Leopard

Availability and price TBD

Up to 11th-generation Core i7 processors

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3- or 15.6-inch high refresh-rate display

The MSI GP76 and GP66 Leopard is similar to the Raider in size—the laptops weigh 6.39 pounds or 5.25 pounds, respectively—but steps down to support for only a PCIe 4.0 SSD (no Thunderbolt 4). The panel choices are streamlined as well: a 17.3-inch (GP76) or 15.6-inch (GP66) display featuring a 144Hz or 240Hz FHD (1080p) or 165Hz QHD (1440p) IPS-level panel.

GL76 and GL66 Pulse

Availability and price TBD

Up to 11th-generation Core i7 processors

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

17.3- or 15.6-inch high refresh-rate display

The GL76 and GL66 mimic the Stealth in size (the former is 5.07 pounds, while the latter is 4.63 pounds), but it has no support for PCIe 4.0 SSDs and Thunderbolt 4. The display options are more limited, too: Both models only give the choice of a 144Hz or 165Hz FHD (1080p) IPS-level panel.

Sword 17 and Sword 15 // GF76 and GF66 Katana

Availability and price TBD

Up to 11th-generation Core i7 processors

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

17.3-inch or 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS-level panel

These entry-level gaming laptops share the same svelte profile as the Stealth and Pulse lines—the 17-inch Sword and Katana models weigh 5.07 pounds, while the 15-inch Sword and Katana versions come in at 4.63 pounds. However, these two models feature an aesthetic vibe inspired by Japanese illustrator Tsuyoshi Nagano, with the Sword offered in white and the Katana in black.

MSI MSI

Three MSI laptop models target creators—the Creator Z16, M16, and 17. Not many details have been released on each, but further info should come on May 17 during MSI’s “Tech Meets Aesthetic” event.

Creator Z16

Availability and price TBD

11th-generation Core i7 processors

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

16-inch high refresh-rate touch screen

The Creator Z16 packs in the high-end specs. It supports up to two PCIe 4.0 SSDs, has two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support DisplayPort and USB 4.0, and comes with a 120Hz QHD+ (16:10 ratio) IPS-level touch screen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. This laptop is fairly portable, too, weighing just 4.85 pounds.

Creator M16

Availability and price TBD

11th-generation Core i7 processors

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

16-inch high refresh-rate display

If you don’t need the Z16’s faster storage and Thunderbolt ports, you likely will be able to save some cash with the Creator M16. It still sports a similar 16-inch 120Hz QHD+ (16:10 ratio) IPS-level panel with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, but it lacks a touch screen and support for PCIe 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4. The M16 is a little heavier too at 4.94 pounds.

Creator 17

Availability and price TBD

Up to 11th-generation Core i9 processors

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB

Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3-inch 4K mini-LED display

9WHr battery

Content creators desiring a more lavish display will want to look at the Creator 17—its 17.3-inch 4K IPS-level mini-LED display also supports HDR 1000 and 100% DCI-P3. Additionally, this laptop sports one PCIe 4.0 SSD slot and Thunderbolt 4 port for fast data transfers, with the TB4 capable of DisplayPort and power delivery too. And all of this comes housed in a relatively lightweight 5.40 pound machine.