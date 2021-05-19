Apple hires, then fires controversial ex-Facebook employee

Antonio García Martínez is no longer with Apple after a petition called this hiring into question.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

After a petition circulated inside Apple yesterday calling for an investigation into the recent hiring of Antonio García Martínez as an ad engineer, Apple responded in a decisive way: Martínez no longer works there.

The backlash was mainly centered around Martínez's Silicon Valley tell-all book, Chaos Monkey, which was published in 2016. The book, which Martínez describes as written in total Hunter S. Thompson/Gonzo mode, is an unfiltered sort of real take on what it is to go through the Silicon Valley roller coaster, as he described it in a Vox interview.

But that's not what some 2,000 Apple employees took issue with. In the petition, Apple's employees wrote that the hiring calls into question parts of our system of inclusion at Apple, including hiring panels, background checks, and our process to ensure our existing culture of inclusion is strong enough to withstand individuals who don't share our inclusive values. They pointed to several passages that waded into misogynistic waters, including one that described Bay Area women as soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness.

It didn't take long for Apple to act. Hours after the petition circulated online, Apple cut ties with Martínez and said in a statement, At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?