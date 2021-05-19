Colored MacBook Air with white bezels: Macworld readers aren't having it

body>

Color is the thing (again) with Apple products. Rumor has it that the MacBook Air could be next for a treatment like the 24-inch iMac, with a selection that combines pastel-like tones with a white bezel around the display.

Since the MacBook Air is Apple's most popular laptop, we posted a render on Twitter of what the new version could look like and asked for a simple Yay or Nay vote on the look. After tallying the votes, it seems that most of you think a colorized take on the MacBook Air is a bad idea. About 56 percent voted Nay.

You let us know your reasoning behind your vote in your Twitter responses. Here are a few of them, and you can check out the Twitter thread to see more.

A choice you may or may not want

Some people welcome the colors. Some people hate the colors. Some wish Apple provided different color choices. While we wanted an answer from readers in black or white, apparently that was asking too much.