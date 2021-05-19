Apple launches new Pride Edition watch bands to support LGBTQ+ rights

Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available now.

In recognition of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Apple on Monday launched two new Apple Watch Pride bands with a colorful new matching watch face.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop ($99) is a woven band that artfully weaves together the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various Pride flags. New to this design are black and brown hues to symbolize Black and Latinx communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS. Additionally, light blue, pink, and white join the traditional red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet to represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. It is available in 12 sizes.

There is also a new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop ($49) featuring the six colors of the original rainbow. It is made of reflective yarn to aid visibility at night and features a standard Velcro connector. The Solo Loop bands are supported by Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Finally, a new Pride watch face is available to match the Pride Edition Braided Sport Loop. Like the previous Pride watch faces, you can infinitely scroll and animate the face by raising your wrist and spinning the Digital Crown. Apple is adding an App Clip code in the box to quickly get the face on your watch, but all users will be able to download it to their wrist in the Watch app in an upcoming software update.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available for order at Apple.com.

