Fortnite NBA crossover arrives ahead of NBA Playoffs

Basketball has been a fun feature in Fortnite for a while, with players taking shots and completing challenges at courts in-game. But now the really high stakes basketball has arrived. NBA wearables and a five-day Fortnite x NBA battle competition have been dunked into Fortnite ahead of the NBA Playoffs next week.

The NBA takeover is called Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover, and it kicked off yesterday, May 19. The main event is a five-day competition that lets you do battle and compete in challenges for your favourite NBA team to score sweet rewards.

To enter, you have to sign up at the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles official page.There are only limited spots, so Fornite aficionados will need to be quick to secure one of the 15,000 "Member" places allocated for their favourite NBA team, or one of the 500,000 "Fan" spots. Once the allocation is up, players won’t be able to take part.

Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite x NBA Team Battles event lets you do battle for the honour of your favourite NBA team. The idea is to be the team that dominates the leaderboards that go live on May 22-23. The way you do that is by acing a bunch of tasks and challenges once the battles begin. By competing tasks, you’ll unlock the Spin! In-game spray and banner rewards. The higher your team positions, the better chance of earning even better rewards, like VBucks and the “NBA Championship Trophy” Back Bling, which are both cosmetic signs of your Fortnite dominance.

Here's a full list of rewards you can get:

Members on #1 Ranked Team: 500 V-Bucks + Fortnite “NBA Championship Trophy” in-game cosmetic Back Bling

Fans on #1 Ranked NBA Team: Fortnite “NBA Championship Trophy” in-game cosmetic Back Bling

Members on #2 Ranked NBA Team: 300 V-Bucks

Complete 3 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans): Fortnite “Spin” in-game cosmetic Spray

Complete 5 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans): Fortnite in-game Banner

NBA outfits

From May 22, you'll also be able to deck out your avatar in any of the 30 NBA team uniforms. You will also have the option of grabbing the Shoot and Score Pack which will include a Hookshot Emote and Mini Hoop Back Bling that features logos from any one of your favourite NBA teams. The Mini Hoop Back Bling is a neat skin, that once you equip, lets other players take a shot.  

Player Locker Bundles are another cool feature. With these, you can take style cues from some of the NBA’s best – with the option to purchase outfits personally selected by The Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Atlanta Hawk’s Trae Young, in-game.

Trae Young locker bundleCredit: Epic Games
Trae Young locker bundle
Donovan Mitchell locker bundleCredit: Epic Games
Donovan Mitchell locker bundle

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

