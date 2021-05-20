Felix Mobile launches its Refer a Friend offer

Credit: Dreamstime

Australian telco felix has launched a program giving its customers the opportunity to get up to 12 months off the cost of their mobile phone subscription, but they’ll have to do some referring to reap the full benefits.

To take advantage of the Refer a Friend offer, you will need to encourage friends to sign up to the felix phone plan and pay their first month’s $35 subscription fee. Once activated, each friend will receive an extra $35 to use on their second month’s payment, while you (the referrer), will also get $35 in your felix wallet.

You can refer up to 12 friends, which gives you the opportunity to get a whole year off the cost of your mobile phone subscription. However, if you manage to refer even more than 12 people, all of your referees will receive $35 credit.

Felix is new to the Australian market, having launched only six months ago. The telco claims to offer "good value with green value", with environmentally friendly service being a big focus. In fact, felix says it is powered by 100% renewable energy. To show its commitment to the environment, the telco has also made a pledge to plant one tree per customer for every month of active subscription, with the aim of planting one million trees.

With only a single mobile plan available for customers, the company also seems to want to save customers from having to wrap their heads around the sometimes maddening range of plans, options and terms and conditions that mobile phone subscriptions often involve.

The single plan offers unlimited data at speeds of 20Mbs, as well as unlimited calls and texts for a fixed price of $35 per month. Customers do, however, have the option to play for extras with additional fees should they need to add services such as unlimited international calls and international roaming to their plans.

To start referring, customers will need to share their unique referral code (received by email). The offer ends June 22, 2021. For more information visit the felix mobile website.