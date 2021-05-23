Apple Weekly Update: Tim Cook, Apple Watch, and everythingâ&#128;&#153;s on sale

Everything you missed from the past seven days.

While we here at Macworld read and write about Apple all week long, we totally get that you might not. But since you're here now, allow us to catch you up on all the stuff you need to know from the past week.

Tim Cook takes the stand

As the Apple-Epic courtroom battle continues, this week saw two of the most high-profile witnesses: Phil Schiller and Tim Cook. On Wednesday, Phil Schiller testified and on Friday, it was Tim Cook's turn. Neither revealed much that we didn't already know or offered much in the way of shocking moments, but it was interesting to hear what they had to say. The bottom line: they both believe in the App Store and want to maintain its security and profitability. Tim Cook flat out admitted that, We need a return on our IP. But while the big Apple execs' testimony is over, it looks like the trial will continue for quite a bit longer.

Apple Watch may get a new designâ€”and a competitor

We've heard a lot about the iPhone 13 and the next round of Apple silicon Macs, but we don't know all that much about the Apple Watch Series 7. Or rather we didn't. A new report from Jon Prosser claims that the Apple Watch is going to a flat-edged design like the iPad Air and iPhone 13, bringing a uniform design language across all of Apple's products. Apple might also introduce a new green color.

And Apple might need it. At its I/O conference on Tuesday, Google announced a partnership with Samsung to make a refined Wear platform for the next generation of smartwatches. And Fitbit's along for the ride too. We don't know what these new watches will look like, but it's conceivable that the Apple Watch will get its first bona fide competitor. But even if the gambit is successful, it likely won't make a lick of difference to Apple.

Everything's on sale

It seems like forever ago that Apple unveiled the 24-inch iMac, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote, but they're finally shipping. We collected impressions from all over the net, and help you pick the right model whether you're buying an iMac or an iPad.

