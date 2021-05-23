Lossless support coming to HomePod but you wonâ&#128;&#153;t be able to hear the difference

But AirPods are out of luck.

After Apple announced this week that support for Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless audio is coming to Apple Music in June, there has been a bit of confusion over what devices will support the new standard. Now Apple has cleared things up in a new support document.

For the most part, Apple confirms what we already knew: None of the AirPods earbuds and headphones will be able to listen to lossless tracks in Apple Music. And it sounds like they never will. Apple reiterates that Bluetooth connections don't support lossless audio and explains that AirPods use the AAC ((Advanced Audio Codec) to ensure excellent audio quality.

The document also clarifies that the HomePod and HomePod mini also use AAC to play back audio even though the speakers utilize the AirPlay standard. However, there is good news: Apple will be adding support for lossless in a future software update. However, don't expect there to be much of a difference. Apple says the difference between AAC and lossless audio is virtually indistinguishable.

Apple also confirms that the AirPods Max Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable is not able to transmit lossless audio given the analog to digital conversion in the cable. However, the Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter for the iPhone and iPad does include a digital-to-analog converter that supports up to 24-bit/48 kHz lossless audio.

Finally, Apple Music subscribers will be able to download songs in lossless by deleting it and redownloading it, but iTunes purchases will still be limited to AAC. Additionally, radio broadcasts and music videos won't be available on lossless audio.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
