macOS Big Sur 11.4 is out with Podcasts subscriptions and security patches galore

Fixes include Safari, Civilization VI, and Photos.

Apple on Monday released an update to macOS Big Sur. Version 11.4 includes an update to the Podcasts app for subscriptions and channels that group together shows based on the creator. The update also includes several bug fixes.

Here are the release notes for macOS Big Sur 11.4.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 adds Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes.

Podcasts

• Apple Podcasts subscriptions are available for purchase via monthly and annual subscriptions

• Channels group together collections of shows from podcast creators

This release also fixes the following issues:

• Bookmarks in Safari may get reordered or moved into a folder that can appear hidden

• Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep

• Keywords may not be included when exporting a photo from the Photos app

• Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents

• 16-inch MacBook may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI

While this may not seem like much compared to macOS 11.3, you shouldn't sleep on updating your Mac. As always, there are quite a number of security fixes, which you can learn more about on Apple's support page.

How to install macOS Big Sur 11.4

Before you install the update, you should back up you Mac. This could come in handy in case you find that the update gives your Macs problems and you need to restore your data.

When you are ready to install the update, go to System Preferences and click on Software Update. The installation will take several minutes and requires your Mac to restart.

