Hands-on with the 24-inch iMac: Simply gorgeous, inside and out (of the box)

The new iMac is a stunner, even when it's still in its packaging.

Our new iMac has arrived, and while we still have a ton of testing ahead of us, we wanted to share some images with you that we took before we even turned it on. It's that pretty. Note the stellar packaging, including a color-matched handle on the box, and the cool throwback hello printed on the front. If it's even half as nice to use as it is to look at, we might have found out favorite Mac of all time.

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

24-inch iMac (2021)

24-inch iMac (2021)
MSRP: $1,299 | $1,499 | $1,699
Best Prices Today: US$1299 at Apple | US$1450 at Costco
iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac unboxing

Roman Loyola/IDG

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
