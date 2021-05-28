How to opt out of the Find My network

Participating in Apple’s crowdsourced network for devices and AirTags is optional.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple's new AirTags make use of the crowdsourced Find My network that Apple built from your devices: iPhones, iPads, and Macs with internet connections pick up specially formulated anonymized Bluetooth network broadcasts, package them with the current location, and send an encrypted form to Apple.

An iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch with Find My network enabled can be tracked this way from a native Find My app (in iOS, iPadOS, or macOS), while AirTags and upcoming Find My network accessories from third parties are always available for tracking.

Only an iPhone, iPad, or Mac can relay these beacons with their location, and that feature is opt-out: Apple enables it for new devices and it's turned on when you updated to iOS/iPadOS 13 or 14 or macOS 10.15 Catalina or 11 Big Sur. The switch to disable the Find My network on your device is a little hidden, and its name has changed in some places: it was called offline finding in macOS.

When your device has Find My network enabled, it relays any signals it picks up from other devices if it has an active Internet connection. But it also broadcasts that anonymized Bluetooth message whenever it's not connected to the Internet. When you disable Find My network, both tracking and relaying is turned off.

Here's where you go to disable Find My network,

iOS/iPadOS 13 or later: Go to Settings > account name > Find My > Find My iPhone/iPad and disable Find My network.

Find My settings iPhone

iOS and iPadOS let you flip a nested switch to opt out of the Find My network.

Apple

macOS 10.15 or later: Open the Apple ID preference pane, select iCloud, and click the Options button to the right of the Find My service entry. Click Turn Off next to Find My network.

Find my settings Mac

In Find My preferences, you can turn off the Find My network in macOS.

Apple

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com including screen captures as appropriate, and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?