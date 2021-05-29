Apple delays Podcasts Subscriptions to June

Apple's new service was supposed to launch in May.

(Macworld.com)

body>

When iOS 14.6 launched earlier this week, it brought support for Podcasts Subscriptions, which Apple had said was coming in May. As the month winds down, however, it appears as though it won't actually be launching until June.

According to an email obtained by 9to5Mac, Apple has told podcast creators that the service will now launch in June to ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners. Apple didn't give a firm date for the launch but said it will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels.

Podcasts Subscriptions is a new service announced at Apple's Spring Loaded Event. Unlike its other services, Apple isn't charging a monthly fee for Podcast Subscriptions, but rather letting content creators set their own pricing and terms. Listeners will be able to subscribe to the podcasts they choose through the app.

Apple also said they would be tweaking the app further. iOS 14.6 brought some interface changes based on listener feedback, and Apple said it will introduce additional enhancements to Library in the coming weeks.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
