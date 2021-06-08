The Apple TV app is now available on every competing streaming box

You can now watch Apple TV+ on Nvidia Shield and other Android TV devices.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

While Apple isn't generally known for playing nice with other platforms, that go-it-alone mentality hasn't applied to Apple TV+. Following Samsung TVs, Google Chromecast, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices, the Apple TV app is now available on SHIELD TV and other Android TV devices.

Google had previously announced that the Apple TV app was coming to Android TV devices, but the announcement Tuesday made it official. The Apple TV app is available in the Google Play Store but you'll need an Android TV app to download itâ€”it won't work on Android phones.

Nvidia trumped the announcement in a press release that also spotlighted voice control. The Apple TV app works with the built-in Google Assistant on Shield devices for hands-free control just like Siri on Apple TV. You can also use simple voice commands to pause, rewind, and fast-forward as well as other commands.

The addition of the Apple TV app means Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's competitors and is one of the most ubiquitous services. The availability on Android comes just in time for the second season of Apple's award-winning and critically acclaimed comedy series Ted Lasso this summer as well as a full slate of series and movies.

Apple TV+ is available for $5/month but is free for a year with any Apple device purchase.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Shining a light on creativity

MSI has long pushed the boundaries of invention with its ever-evolving range of laptops but it has now pulled off a world first with the new MSI Creative 17.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?