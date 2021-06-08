Apple reportedly planning big iPad changes, starting with redesigned mini

And wireless charging on the iPad Pro.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

The iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch Retina XDR display and M1 processor is barely on shelves, but we're already hearing rumours about the next round of iPad upgrades, which should arrive in later in 2021.

According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple is looking to update the entry-level iPad and iPad mini this year and possibly bring a big change to charging on the next iPad Pro.

Mark Gurman reports that the iPad mini is due for its first redesign in six years, with narrower screen borders and the possible removal of the home button.

Removing the Touch ID sensor from the front of the iPad mini would likely mirror the look of the iPad Air, with the fingerprint sensor built into the power button and slim, uniform bezels. We've previously heard rumours that Apple was looking to revamp the iPad mini, with the screen size growing to 8.4 inches from 7.9 inches.

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that the iPad is also working on a thinner version of its entry-level iPad geared toward students. Apple launched the eighth-gen iPad in late 2020 with an A12 Bionic processor but no other changes. The iPad and iPad mini are reportedly slated for release later this year, likely at a fall event.

Also in development is a new iPad Pro that could have a glass back for the first time. The reason, Gurman says, would to bring the iPad Pro closer to iPhones, and also enable wireless charging. Wireless charging isn't very common on tablets, but recently Huawei and Amazon have released models that support the tech.

According to the report, Apple is testing a similar MagSafe system as introduced with the iPhone 12, but it's unclear whether standard Qi chargers would also be supported.

Additionally, Apple is also experimenting wit reverse wireless charging so AirPods and Apple Watches could use the iPad to fill up. That feature was originally rumoured for the iPhone 11, but it never came to pass.

Finally, Bloomberg reports that Apple is still working on a future wireless charger that works similarly to the failed AirPower charging mat as well as alternative wireless charging methods that can work over greater distances than an inductive connection. However, that technology is likely still years away, according to the report.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags iPadApple

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?