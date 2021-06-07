Apple Weekly Update: WWDC leaks, wishes, and rumors

The big day is almost here and we couldn't be more excited.

(Macworld.com)

body>

While we here at Macworld read and write about Apple all week long, we totally get that you might not. But since you're here now, allow us to catch you up on all the stuff you need to know from the past week.

48 hours and counting…

In case you've missed everything this week, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is just around the corner, and we've been fielding last-minute leaks all week long. WWDC is the best Apple even in the year and no matter what Apple unveils, you can bet the keynote will be jam-packed with new products, features, and surprises.

We're hoping to see new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with an M1X processor, maybe a new Mac mini, and of course, all of the OSes: iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We have thoughts, news, leaks, and speculations about all of it, starting with our WWDC preview.

But that's hardly all. We're also thinking of how iPadOS could transform the Mac, what Mac users want most, what the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini could look like, and everything else we expect to see at the big show. It's gonna be a big week for Apple fans, and we can't wait until Monday morning at 10 am PT. Oh, and if you wanna watch—and we know you do—here's how.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
