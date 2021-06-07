Five rumored Apple products that aren’t launching at WWDC

body>

On Monday at 9am PT, Apple will unveil a bunch of new products. We'll get looks at iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, macOS 12, probably a new processor, maybe new MacBooks, and possibly a new Mac mini. It's going to be a big day for sure, with lots of surprises. But while we never know what Apple might pull out of its bag of tricks, there are a couple of products we know for sure we won't see.

iPad mini

Early rumors suggested a new iPad mini with slimmer bezels might launch around the time of WWDC, but the latest speculation suggests we'll be waiting a little longer. According to recent rumors, Apple is exploring the removal of the home button like it did with the iPad Air, so it's going to be a little longer before we get to see it.

iPhone

There was a time when WWDC was the launching pad for the new iPhone. But ever since the iPhone 4s, it's gotten its own event in September. There was an outside chance that a new iPhone SE could make its debut at WWDC, but we haven't heard anything about it for months, so it likely won't make an appearance until 2022.

Apple Watch

Even though we're going to get a look at watchOS 8, we'll need to wait a few more months for the newest Apple Watch. Like the iPhone, Apple holds a separate event in the fall to show off the latest Apple Watch hardware. We're expecting some big changes though, so it'll be worth the wait.

AirPods

We've expected the heavily rumored AirPods at every Apple event for the past year, but we're definitely not expecting them at this one. We're certain of three things: they're ready to launch, Apple Music's new spatial audio is perfect for them, and we won't be able to buy them for another few months.

iMac â€˜Pro'

Apple just launched the new 24-inch M1 iMac, so it only makes sense that the developer's conference would bring the higher-end version. But we're confident in saying that's not happening. While we fully expect a 29-inch or 32-inch pro-tier iMac to arrive this year with an M1X or M2 processor, a new design, and hopefully space gray paint job, we don't think it's quite ready for WWDC. Apple will likely follow the same pattern for the next round of higher-end Apple silicon Macs, starting with the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, and ending with the iMac later this year or early next.