Apple Music to launch Spatial Audio radio station following WWDC keynote

Lossless and High-Res Lossless likely launching too.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

While all eyes (and ears) will be on the WWDC keynote stream to see what's new for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, music fans will also have something to enjoy tomorrow.

As spotted by Twitter user @kuromikenny, Apple posted a teaser video on Apple Music to announce that it will be hosting a special event Monday at noon PT to introduce a new Spatial Audio streaming radio station on Apple Music. The video has since been removed.

Apple previously announced that Spatial Audio tracks would be available in June alongside Lossless and High-Res Lossless tracks. Spatial Audio is able to be enjoyed using AirPods headphones and HomePod speakers.

Apple's WWDC keynote kicks off at 10am PT, so this video announcement should start right when the major announcements are finished.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?