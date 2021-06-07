Save the date June 9, for a GeForce NOW Australia event

Tune-in for GeForce NOW reveals!

(PC World) on

Credit: Pentanet

Pentanet, the ISP that will power Australia’s version of the upcoming GeForce NOW streaming service, will hold an event on Wednesday, June 9 to reveal details of its GeForce NOW Beta testing program.

Details are scarce this end, but according to our Pentanet sources the CHECKPOINT LIVE event will stream details about the following:

  • Beta program dates and details about the entry process for testing
  • An introduction to how the GeForce NOW cloud works
  • Timeline for GeForce NOW’s Australian release
  • A look at the GeForce NOW RTX Blade Server that powers the streaming service

In case you missed it, GeForce NOW is a game streaming service that’s already up and running overseas in places like the US and UK and was announced earlier this year to be launching in Australia.

The service will be delivered as part of a partnership between Nvidia and Western Australian ISP Pentanet, which is known as a specialist in providing internet services for gamers. The service will allow gamers to play games they already own from any device at any time, by streaming them directly from digital game stores like Steam and the Epic Game Store.

The GeForce NOW service will run on Nvidia GeForce RTX Blade Servers and will support gaming on laptop, desktop, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android devices, iPhone, or iPad at 60 frames per second.  

GeForce NOW will be powered by Nvidia's RTX Blade ServersCredit: Nvidia
GeForce NOW will be powered by Nvidia's RTX Blade Servers

Interested gamers can tune into the CHECKPOINT LIVE event streaming: Wednesday, June 9 at 7pm AWST and 9pm AEST on the GeForce NOW YouTube Channel


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ISPEventgamesstreamingPentanetGeForce NOWGeForce RTXCHECKPOINT LIVE

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?