Best Free Video Editing Software for Mac

Searching for free video editing software for your Mac?

Maybe this is your first time editing a clip or you're ready to create professional looking videos by adding Hollywood style effects without paying for pricey programs like Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro.

With so many different needs and reasons to edit videos these days, there are lots of programs to choose from to help you achieve your creative goals. Some free options have a very steep learning curve and a hard-to-use interface, while most of the others only offer basic features, resulting in plain videos that can be difficult to watch.

PowerDirector Essentials is rated as the fastest video editor on the market today. Originally offered on Windows only, it is a welcome addition to the Mac platform. It's easy to use and comes packed with editing tools, templates, and effects to help you create videos that bring your imagination to life.

No idea where to start? Try the user-friendly timeline or create a video collage by simply dragging and dropping your existing video clips and images into predefined templates and let PowerDirector do the rest.

Ready to become a YouTube star? Start prepping videos for your YouTube channel with customized titles and unique transition effects and stand out from the crowd.

Want more customization and control? PowerDirector has several tools that let you add your own masks, animations, and particles. Take your videos to a new level with keyframing, green screen chroma key, and blending modes. There is no limit to your creativity with PowerDirector Essentials.

Free version: PowerDirector Essential is a free editing suite with all the basic and advanced features you'll need to create a professional video. CyberLink

Summary

Simple, easy-to-navigate audio and video editing

Wide selection of essential editing tools

Several choices of editing style

Suited for all experience levels, beginner to professional

If you're new to the video editing world, you will appreciate the comprehensive free features that PowerDirector Essential offers.

This free version introduces you to the mechanics of the program and lets you dive into fundamental video editing tools before investing in the premium option. If you want to add basic effects or transitions to videos without paying for hundreds of advanced features, you will find that PowerDirector suits all your video editing needs.

The free version of PowerDirector includes features such as:

Timeline interface

Video collage designer

Speed controls

Chroma key (green-screen editing)

Masks and blending modes

Special effects

Overlays

Titles

Motion graphics

Transitions

Dozens of free video editing software options exist on the market today, but not all of them offer the same features and high-quality results as PowerDirector Essential. Try it to see for yourself why it is the best free video editing software on Mac.

Download the free video editing software, PowerDirector Essential