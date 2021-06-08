Best Free Video Editing Software for Mac

Intuitive, full-featured video tool moves beyond the Windows-only domain, enabling Mac users to create professional-level videos.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Searching for free video editing software for your Mac?

Maybe this is your first time editing a clip or you're ready to create professional looking videos by adding Hollywood style effects without paying for pricey programs like Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro.

With so many different needs and reasons to edit videos these days, there are lots of programs to choose from to help you achieve your creative goals. Some free options have a very steep learning curve and a hard-to-use interface, while most of the others only offer basic features, resulting in plain videos that can be difficult to watch.

PowerDirector Essentials is rated as the fastest video editor on the market today. Originally offered on Windows only, it is a welcome addition to the Mac platform. It's easy to use and comes packed with editing tools, templates, and effects to help you create videos that bring your imagination to life.

No idea where to start? Try the user-friendly timeline or create a video collage by simply dragging and dropping your existing video clips and images into predefined templates and let PowerDirector do the rest.

Ready to become a YouTube star? Start prepping videos for your YouTube channel with customized titles and unique transition effects and stand out from the crowd.

Want more customization and control? PowerDirector has several tools that let you add your own masks, animations, and particles. Take your videos to a new level with keyframing, green screen chroma key, and blending modes. There is no limit to your creativity with PowerDirector Essentials.

PowerDirector ScreenshotFree version: PowerDirector Essential is a free editing suite with all the basic and advanced features you'll need to create a professional video.

CyberLink

Summary

  • Simple, easy-to-navigate audio and video editing
  • Wide selection of essential editing tools
  • Several choices of editing style
  • Suited for all experience levels, beginner to professional

If you're new to the video editing world, you will appreciate the comprehensive free features that PowerDirector Essential offers.

This free version introduces you to the mechanics of the program and lets you dive into fundamental video editing tools before investing in the premium option. If you want to add basic effects or transitions to videos without paying for hundreds of advanced features, you will find that PowerDirector suits all your video editing needs.

The free version of PowerDirector includes features such as:

  • Timeline interface
  • Video collage designer
  • Speed controls
  • Chroma key (green-screen editing)
  • Masks and blending modes
  • Special effects
  • Overlays
  • Titles
  • Motion graphics
  • Transitions

Dozens of free video editing software options exist on the market today, but not all of them offer the same features and high-quality results as PowerDirector Essential. Try it to see for yourself why it is the best free video editing software on Mac.

Download the free video editing software, PowerDirector Essential

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By neil_bennett

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?