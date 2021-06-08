Apple isn’t dropping support for barely any old hardware this year

The iPad Air 2 from 2014 is getting iOS 15.

(Macworld.com)

Credit: Yalcinsonat

Apple might not guarantee OS updates when you buy a new Mac or iPhone, but it leads the industry when it comes to supporting older hardware with new software. And this year, it's not removing any of the devices it currently supports, meaning the six-year-old iPhone 6s will get iOS 15 and the seven-year-old iPad Air 2 will get iPadOS 15.

The only OS that is losing support for the newest version is macOS, which drops a few MacBook Air and iMac models from compatibility while supporting MacBooks going back to 2015. But it's still an impressive level of support for a company with a massive installed nase. Here's the full list of supported devices for each of Apple's operating systems:

iOS

  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 15

  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • iPad (8th generation)
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPad mini (5th generation)
  • iPad mini 4
  • iPad Air (4th generation)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • iPad Air 2

watchOS 8

  • Apple Watch Series 3 and later
  • Apple Watch SE

macOS Monterey

  • MacBook (2015 and later)
  • MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later)
  • Mac mini (Late 2014 and later)
  • iMac (Late 2015 and later)
  • iMac (2017 and later) and iMac Pro
  • Mac Pro (Late 2013 and later)

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
