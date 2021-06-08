The 12 best iOS 15 features Apple didn’t mention during the keynote

All the small things.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple crammed a lot of new stuff into its near-two-hour keynote, but not everything was able to make it to the main presentation. Here are the best iOS 15 features you didn't hear about yesterday.

Immersive walking instructions
Instead of just hearing turns, you'll be able to see where you're going with step-by-step directions you can view in augmented reality.

New widgets
Apple is adding widgets for Find My, Game Center, App Store Today, Sleep, Mail, and People with Family Sharing integration.

Siri sharing
Along with offline support, Siri can now share items that are on your screen, such as photos, web pages, news, and more. If the item can't be shared, Siri will offer to send a screenshot instead.

FaceTime mute alerts
There's nothing worse than having a conversation that the other people can't hear. Among the many changes coming to FaceTime, your phone will let you know when if you start talking while muted. Then you can tap the alert to quickly unmute and make sure your voice is heard.

Facetime on Android

When you're muted and start talking, your phone will budge you to turn on your microphone.

Apple

Spotlight everywhere
If you want to search for something, you can pull down from the Lock Screen or Notification Center to launch Spotlight.

COVID-19 vaccine passport
iOS 15 will let you scan a QR code from your healthcare provider and store your COVID-19 immunizations and test results securely in the Health app.

Apple Pay coupons
Among the interface changes coming to Apple Pay is the ability to enter coupon codes into the payment sheet.

Find My separation alerts
If you leave your AirPods, AirTag, or compatible third-party item behind, your iPhone will alert you with notifications and Find My will give you directions to your item.

Drag and drop
Just like on the Mac, you can pick up images, documents, and files from one app and drag them into another on your iPhone.

Built-in authenticator
Just like with your Apple ID, you'll be able to generate verification codes needed for additional sign-in security. For example, if a site offers two-factor authentication, you'll be able to set up verification codes under the Passwords tab in Settings to have codes autofill when you sign in to the site.

Dual software updates
iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. So, when iOS 15 is released in the fall, you can update as usual or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you're ready to take the leap.

Temporary iCloud storage
When you buy a new device and use iCloud Backup to transfer your data, iCloud will temporarily grant you as much storage as you need to complete a backup, free of charge, for up to three weeks. This allows you to get all your apps, data, and settings onto your device automatically without paying for storage you'll only need once.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?