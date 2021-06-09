Cooler Master’s thermoelectric AIO cooler is smaller than we expected

Externally, it only differs a bit from a standard closed-loop CPU cooler.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Alaina Yee / PCWorld

Late last year, Cooler Master released the MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero, a unique version of its liquid coolers featuring thermoelectric cooling. Created in partnership with Intel, this AIO targets high-performance builders looking to squeeze the most out of single or low core-count overclocking. Cooler Master touted it as an alternative to solutions such as liquid nitrogen—a turn-key option that you didn’t need to fuss over.

A sample crossed our desk earlier in the year, but only recently were we able to finally go hands-on with it. As you’ll see in our video above, the cooler isn’t nearly as massive as the box lead us to believe. It installs in a straightforward manner too, though the water block and pump are separate and will require a bit more contemplation for how you’ll lay out your build.

Inside the water block is Intel’s Cryo Cooling Technology, a thermoelectric unit that Cooler Master explains as a combination of “hardware, software, and firmware designed to unleashed elite performance.” More concretely, the tech combines the use of a circuit board, sensors, and a physical seal to help minimize condensation and improve performance. In conjunction with the separate pump, this setup is supposed to be better at maintaining lower, stable temps.

Our hands-on time is mostly exploratory—a quick check to see how much it differs from a standard AIO. Check out our video to see this 360mm liquid cooler up close and personal, and if you like what you see, you can stop by Newegg to pick one up. Be warned though, that this style of cooler doesn’t come cheap: You’ll have to pony up $350 for the MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?