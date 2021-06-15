Razer’s revived Blade 14 puts Ryzen in the hands of fans at long last

Credit: Razer

The Razer Blade 14 is back. And with its return after a three-year hiatus comes a new flavor of hardware—a Ryzen processor.

An AMD-based configuration is one long-requested by fans, according to Razer, which unveiled the 14-inch laptop at its E3 press conference on Monday. Starting at a price of $1,799, it features the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 5900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series Max-Q graphics, along with high-refresh rate displays up to 1440p in resolution. It joins the existing lineup of Intel-based Blade laptops (Blade Stealth 13, Blade 15, and Blade Pro 17).

As usual, Razer claims to be industry-disrupting with the new Blade 14, mainly for how this laptop packs top-of-the-line hardware into an impressively compact profile. The most lavish version is a no-compromises pairing of the 5900HX and an RTX 3080, plus a 165Hz, 1440p 100% DCI-P3 FreeSync Premium display. However, the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 variants retain the luxe feel: The former shares the 3080 model’s screen, while the latter sports a 144Hz 1080p 100% sRGB FreeSync Premium panel. Both displays are IPS-level and come custom-calibrated.

Razer Razer says its Blade 14 is the thinnest, smallest 14-inch gaming laptop on the market.

All this hardware fits into an anodized matte-black aluminum body measuring a little over a half-inch thick (16.8mm), and just a little over a foot in length (320mm). To keep temps reasonable in this slim profile, Razer has skipped traditional heat pipes in favor of vapor-chamber cooling.

Rounding out these configurations is 16GB of memory, a 1TB PCIe SSD that’s user-upgradable, and a 61.6-watt-hour battery that Razer claims will provide up to 12 hours of use. Ports include two USB 3.2 Type-C capable of power delivery and DisplayPort, two USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 capable of up to 4K/120Hz, and a 3.5mm combo jack. For connectivity, the Blade 14 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Other components include a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, a Razer Chroma keyboard with per-key RGB, a large “precision glass” trackpad, and a pair of upward-firing speakers that support THX spatial audio.

Razer announced two more products alongside the Blade 14: the $800 Razer Raptor 27, a 27-inch 165Hz 1440p monitor with THX certification, and the $180 Razer USB-C GaN Charger, a four-port 130 watt gallium-nitride charger. Pre-orders start on June 14 and include the option to purchase a separate $100 Razer VESA adapter for the monitor.

Razer Blade 14 specifications

Prices: $1,799 (RTX 3060), $2,199 (RTX 3070), $2,799 (RTX 3080)

$1,799 (RTX 3060), $2,199 (RTX 3070), $2,799 (RTX 3080) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5900HX

AMD Ryzen 5900HX RAM: 16GB DDR-3200 (fixed)

16GB DDR-3200 (fixed) Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD (upgradable)

1TB PCIe SSD (upgradable) Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, or RTX 3060 (up to 8GB memory and 100W TDP)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, or RTX 3060 (up to 8GB memory and 100W TDP) Display: 14-inch QHD (1440p) 165Hz with 100% DCI-P3 and AMD FreeSync Premium (RTX 3070 & 3080 models) 14-inch FHD (1080p) 144Hz with 100% sRGB and AMD FreeSync Premium (RTX 3060 model)

Ports/Connectivity: USB 3.2 Type-C with Power Delivery (PD 3.0) and DisplayPort 1.4 (2x), USB 3.2 Type-A (2x), HDMI 2.1, Kensington lock

USB 3.2 Type-C with Power Delivery (PD 3.0) and DisplayPort 1.4 (2x), USB 3.2 Type-A (2x), HDMI 2.1, Kensington lock Networking: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Webcam: Windows Hello IR HD (1MP/720p)

Windows Hello IR HD (1MP/720p) Keyboard: Razer Chroma RGB

Razer Chroma RGB Dimensions: 12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches (319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm)

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches (319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm) Battery: 61.6Wh