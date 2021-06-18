Apple offers free AirPods, AppleCare+ savings for students

body>

While most kids are only just finishing up the current school year, Apple is already thinking about the next one. Apple on Thursday launched its Back to School promo for 2021, and thrifty parents and students could save a bundle of money.

While there are no direct product discounts, Apple is offering $159 off a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro when you buy a new Mac, iPad Air, or iPad Pro. All Macs are part of the promotion, but the eight-gen iPad and iPad mini are excluded.

Apple is essentially giving students a free pair of AirPods with the wired charging case, but they can also apply the credit to the AirPods with the wireless charging case or the AirPods Pro and pay the difference ($40 and $90, respectively). Apple is not allowing buyers to apply the credit to a pair of AirPods Max, which would bring them down to an enticing $390.

In addition to the AirPods discount, students can also get 20 percent off AppleCare+, which costs as much as $299 for the Mac and $129 for the iPad. Apple doesn't typically discount AppleCare+ in the U.S., though it does in other countries, including the UK. The promotion runs through September 27.