Celebrate 5 years of The Full Nerd with merch!

Since 2016 PCWorld's premier PC building podcast, The Full Nerd, has been bringing you news and analysis of the hottest PC topics every week. From reviews of hardware like CPUs and GPUs, to software tips and buying advice, The Full Nerd crew has worked hard to bring you a show that's educational and entertaining. Now in its fifth year, we are proud to have merch available to show off your PC-building chops, available at our Crowdmade store!

To celebrate the launch we have a limited-edition polo shirt available, as well as t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and even a mug. More gear and designs will be added often, so check back to see all the new merch we have available. It's a great way to show your support for our show. We look forward to seeing everyone decked out in the gear.

As always, you can tune into a live filming of the show every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. PT over on PCWorld's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. If you'd rather listen to the audio version of the show on your own time, point your favorite podcast app to this RSS feed. And if you'd like to join a community of PC builders, head over to our Discord channel, which is where we post important updates and share the hot news.

Adam Patrick Murray

