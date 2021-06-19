The Full Nerd: ep. 181: AMD Advantage Laptops and E3!

Ryzen plus Radeon equals one yummy Asus laptop, and everything you need to know about this year's E3 game show.

Credit: IDG

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Alaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and Brad Chacos talk about the all-AMD Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop, and what was hot at E3.

The Full Nerd crew kicks it off with talk of the all-AMD Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition laptop, which features a Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M. Gordon breaks down what the laptop is good at, what it's not good at, and whether it's a good buy.

With E3 in full swing, the crew dishes out all of the important gaming news to come out of the show.

Finally, the crew answers live audience questions.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 180 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

