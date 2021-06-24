Macworld Podcast: The power of the iPhone 13, the end of the iPhone 12 mini

Macworld Podcast episode 748.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

The power of 13—the iPhone 13—is being felt throughout the tech world. We talk about some developments involving Apple's next iPhone, as well as the end of the iPhone 12 mini, and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 748 with Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.

Get info

On this episode, we talk about a few news items that popped up, a mix of iPhone stories. We start with a recent poll taken by SellCell, and according to them, one in five respondents are put off by the upcoming new iPhone, specifically the possibility that it will be called the iPhone 13. Apparently, those users have a fear of the number 13. Read more: iPhone 13 & iOS 15 Survey: 1-in-5 Apple Users Put Off By ‘iPhone 13' Name (SellCell).

Whether it's called the iPhone 13, iPhone 21, or just iPhone, Foxconn is gearing up to meet the manufacturing demands for Apple's new phone. They're offering signing bonuses of over $1,200 (U.S.) to people who once worked for Foxconn, left, and are coming back. New employees are getting signing bonuses that are a little less than that. Read more: Ahead of Apple's iPhone 13 launch, supplier Foxconn woos workers with record-high cash bonuses (South China Morning Post).

But wait, why is Foxconn ramping up? Isn't there a chip shortage? There is, but it pays to be Apple—and it pays to work with Apple, too. DigiTime Asia reports that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is giving orders from Apple top priority. Read more: TSMC to give top priority to car chips, Apple orders (DigiTimes Asia).

One thing Foxconn won't be making—or TSMC will be providing chips for—is the iPhone 12 mini. TrendForce reports that the iPhone 12 mini has reached end-of-life status and will no longer be made. Apple will sell its remaining inventory, and then that's it, no more iPhone 12 mini. Read more: iPhone 12 mini reaches end-of-life status (TrendForce).

Listen to episode 748

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Macworld staff

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?