Apple expands Fitness+ with Time to Walk episodes, Artist Spotlight series

body>

Apple has announced that it will be expanding its Fitness+ content on June 28 with the introduction of additional Time to Walk episodes, a new Artist Spotlight series for Fitness+ workouts, and a new set of workouts from fitness instructor Jeanette Jenkins.

The company launched its Time to Walk feature for Apple Watch in January, and it quickly became one of our favorite Fitness+ features. The feature allows you to take a walk with your Apple Watch while listening to stories from celebrities about their history and influences. The recordings are made live while the person is actually walking, so they have a walking with you feeling to them.

On June 28, Apple will release a new Time to Walk episode featuring Gina Rodriguez. Additional episodes will be released over the coming weeks, including Anthony Joshua, Cynthia Erivo, Joan Benoit Samuelson, Marsai Martin, Michaela JaÃ© MJ Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell, Randall Park, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Stephen Fry.

June 28 also marks the start of the Artist Spotlight series and the release of special workouts with Jeanette Jenkins. June 28 also marks the start of the Artist Spotlight series and the release of special workouts with Jeanette Jenkins. Apple

In addition to the Time to Walk episodes, June 28 will mark the launch of a new Artist Spotlight series in the main Fitness+ Workouts app. The first four Artist Spotlight musicians are Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts will appear across different workout types and genres where the entire workout features songs by just one of those artists. In addition, Apple Music will feature curated workout playlists from these artists.

Finally, Apple will be adding seven new Strenth and HIIT workouts from fitness expert Jeanette Jenkins. These sessions follow the familiar Fitness+ format, but Apple says they will have Jeanette's creativity, style, and high-intensity combinations layered on top (whatever that means). The point is, Jeanette Jenkins is not joining the regular stable of Fitness+ workout instructors, just making a special selection of seven workouts available.