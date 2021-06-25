The Steam Summer Sale arrives with historically deep discounts

Credit: Valve

No plans for the upcoming long holiday weekend? No problem—Valve’s got plenty for you to spend hours on in its Steam Summer Sale, which kicked off Thursday and runs through 10 a.m. Pacific on July 8.

Among the thousands of games on sale, you can find quite a few big titles at all-time lows. Like in past sales, the landing page highlights Valve’s top picks, followed by breakout categories organized by genre and theme, then top discounted games.

Standout deals include Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Death Stranding, Battlefield V: Definitive Edition, Hades, Half-Life: Alyx, Seikiro: Shadows Die Twice (GOTY Edition), Rust, and Red Dead Redemption 2. You’ll see far more games available for rock-bottom prices, though—some as much as 75 percent off, or even more.

Speaking of rock-bottom prices, you can find astoundingly cheap fun for under $15. We spotted Titanfall 2 for $6, Metro Exodus for $12, Wolfenstein II for $8, Inside for $5, and much more. Control: Ultimate Edition, a PCW staff favorite, is also just $16 right now.

Valve To earn your animated stickers, browse through the short stories available via different category pages.

In addition to the deals, you can play a slightly different kind of game: reading through a series of choose-your-own-adventure-flavored short stories to earn animated stickers. The fourteen Forge Your Fate stories can be found by poking through different categories of games. You can also earn a “unique badge” reflective of your choices.