Why TikTok on Windows 11 might run great on all hardware

Not just on Intel processors, either: AMD-based devices are included too.

Credit: Microsoft

One of Windows 11’s biggest features allows the new Microsoft OS to run Android application far faster than you might expect, thanks to Intel’s Bridge Technology.

We don’t yet have the full details on Intel’s Bridge Technology, but Intel has described it as “a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows. Intel’s multi-architecture XPU strategy provides the right engines for the right workloads by integrating leading CPU cores, graphics technology, artificial intelligence accelerators, image processors and more, in a single, verified solution.”

For the consumer, that means a Windows 11 PC should run an application written for Android far faster than it does using emulation, such as the popular Bluestacks emulator for Windows.

AMD is not left out

With Intel as the primary driver of a key Windows 11 features, you may be wondering if people with AMD-based Windows devices will be left out. Good news: AMD is included, too.

“Intel believes it is important to provide this capability across all x86 platforms and has designed Intel Bridge technology to support all x86 platforms (including AMD platforms),” Intel told Tom’s Hardware in a statement. “However, Intel delivers platforms that result in an optimized experience making Windows platforms running on Intel Core processors the best choice.”

We won’t know how this all plays out until people get their hands on it, but clearly Microsoft isn’t adopting a feature that only favors one chip vendor, which is a good thing.

Gordon Mah Ung

