If you think the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is too small, a larger model may be on the way

Mark Gurman reports that Apple is developing the largest tablet it's ever made.

Ever since it launched in 2015, the high-end iPad Pro has had one feature that's been constant: its 12.9-inch display. According to a new report by Mark Gurman, it might be in store for its first-ever change. And it could be a big one.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that he speculates could be in the 14-inch to 16-inch range. That would be significantly bigger than the 12.9-inch model and rival the largest MacBook Apple sells.

It would also test the limits of ergonomics for comfortably using a tablet while holding it. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is already tricky to use for long stretches of time, and a couple of extra inches would make it nearly impossible to use without sitting at a desk or table.

But it still would appeal to many iPad Pro users, including Gurman. He writes that a big iPad would be the perfect device for many people, including me, and would continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop. A larger iPad could allow Apple to bring more Mac-like features to the iPad. Gurman notes that a 16-inch model would be the perfect place for Mac apps and movable windows, which are still missing from iPadOS 15.

Gurman previously reported that the next iPad Pro could have a glass back to enable wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging for filling up other devices. He expects the larger iPad is unlikely for next year and is likely a couple of years down the road at the earliest.

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
