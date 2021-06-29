Here’s everything we know (and hope) Apple is releasing in July 2021

body>

June was a huge month with WWDC and a lot of big software and services news, but it didn't deliver the new hardware that was rumored. It appears that July is going to be thin on hardware as well, but that doesn't mean it's going to be a slow month! With the new public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 launching and new releases throughout Apple's subscription services, there's still plenty to anticipate.

Here are all the hardware, software, and service releases we know are going to be released in July, along with those that we think will launch based on the latest rumors and leaks.

Rumored new products

In recent months, Apple has released its new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, an updated Apple TV 4K, and AirTag. Everyone expected Apple to announce new higher-end MacBook Pros and a Mac mini with updated Apple Silicon (perhaps the M1X chip) at WWDC in June. That didn't happen, and now we don't know what is coming up next.

We don't expect any new hardware releases at all in July. Apple still has a lot of stuff coming this year—new iPhones and Apple Watches, of course, but also new Macs, and maybe new AirPods, iPad mini, and more. We have a rundown of everything still to come in 2021, but based on the latest rumors, nothing is launching anytime soon. It's possible that AirPods or a new iPad could pop up randomly on Apple.com, but we don't expect any events or major launches. In fact, the Apple hardware release schedule might be pretty dry until around September, but we'll keep you posted if we hear differently.

Apps and software updates

At WWDC in June, Apple announced all its fall operating system updates. The developers conference coincided with a release of beta versions meant only for registered developers, but Apple promised that a Public Beta will be released in July.

We don't have an exact date for that yet, but there have been two Developer Beta releases so far, and we think it's likely that the Public Beta will come early in July. To register your devices for the public beta, go to beta.apple.com.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

The Public Beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are coming in July, so you'll be able to try out Apple's fall operating systems before release. We don't recommend running it on a mission-critical device, and if you find any bugs or apps that don't work, be sure to use the Feedback app to report it.

macOS 12 Monterey

Apple's latest version of macOS will enter Public Beta testing at around the same time as iOS and the rest, but it's not unusual for it to be anywhere from a few days to a week or two behind. Still, we think this is going to come in July.

tvOS 15

There's not nearly as much new stuff in tvOS 15 as in iOS or macOS, but it's still got some useful new stuff like using FaceID or TouchID to sign in to apps, Spatial Audio support with AirPods, and all the new SharePlay stuff.

watchOS 8

If you're running the Public Beta of iOS 15, why not run the watchOS 8 beta as well? It's got a handful of new features and redesigned apps, and the more testing it gets (and the more you report problems in the Feedback app), the more stable and reliable it will be when it launches this fall.

iOS 14.7 (and friends)

While we're all excited about the next big thing, Apple is still not done with iOS 14, as iOS 14.7 is in beta testing and will probably release in July. It's contemporaries will most likely be released at the same time (iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6, and macOS 11.5).

Services

Apple TV+

There are lots of Apple TV+ shows coming this fall, but the summer isn't devoid of new releases. Check our list of upcoming AppleTV+ shows, series, and movies for everything on the horizon.

Schmigadoon!: Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key star in this musical comedy about backpackers who discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, where everyone acts like they're in a 1940's musical. They can't leave until they've found true love. Premieres July 16.

Ted Lasso (season 2): The most likable show on Apple TV+ is back for a second season about the American Football coach who goes to the UK to coach a Premiere League soccer team. Premieres July 23.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson: A six-part documentary series that follows DJ and producer Mark Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Premieres July 30.

Fitness+

Apple's fitness service is getting some new content that begins rolling out on June 28 and continues through July. There are new Time to Walk episodes landing every Monday, an Artist Spotlight series, and new workouts from famous fitness instructor Jeanette Jenkins. Keep an eye out for additional content in these categories throughout the month of July.

Apple Arcade

Apple releases new games to Apple Arcade on Fridays, but not every Friday is marked by a new game or significant update. Check our Apple Arcade FAQ for a full list of Apple Arcade games and more details on the service. Many games are released with no forewarning, but you'll often see a couple projects listed in the Coming Soon section.

After an extended period with no new games, we finally got three new Arcade releases in June. There are still several seven games in the Coming Soon section, and they're all remasters or remakes of classic App Store hits. Any of them could release in July (and we could be surprised by others, too):

Solitaire Stories: A Solitaire game with a story that takes you through increasingly difficult challenges.

Angry Birds Reloaded: A remaster of the original Angry Birds.

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City: A re-release of the original game with additional new content.

Doodle God Universe: The classic item-combination puzzle game, remastered and refined.

Jetpack Joyride+: There seemed to be a time when nearly everyone had this simple one-tap endless runner (er… flyer) on their iPhone.