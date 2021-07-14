Macworld Podcast: What Windows 11 means for the Mac

body>
The latest version of Windows is here. What is Microsoft doing with its operating system, and what could it mean for the Mac? We talk about Windows 11 and macOS in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 749 with Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.
To learn more about the issues we talked about on the show, check out the articles below.
- Five Windows 11 features Apple should steal for macOS
- If the $1,099 iMac was a PC, it wouldn't be able to upgrade to WIndows 11
- Windows 10 on M1 Macs: What you can do (virtualization, sorta) and can't (Boot Camp)
- Hands on with Windows 11 (PCWorld)
- Here are the CPUs that officially can run Windows 11 (PCWorld)
- When will Windows 11 ship? (PCWorld)
- The Full Nerd podcast: Windows 11 (PCWorld on YouTube)
