The free ride is over: Apple will soon start charging for TV+

Here's how to cancel the service if you don't want to pay.

Since it launched in November 2019, Apple TV+ has ostensibly been free. Apple offered a full year of Apple TV+ to anyone who bought an Apple product and then extended that trial to July 31, 2021. But if you're waiting for another reprieve, you're probably not going to get it.

As of July 1, Apple is only offering three months of Apple TV+ with new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac, which can only be claimed if you hadn't accepted the previous offer. The free trial can be extended to up to five family members via Family Sharing but isn't applicable with Apple One subscriptions. That suggests that the generous free trial that Apple first offered will end on July 31.

So if you took advantage of the original Apple TV+ offer in 2019, you will begin to be charged $4.99 a month. If you want to keep the service, Apple will automatically charge the card you have on file for Music and App Store purchases. Otherwise, you'll need to cancel the subscription. Here's how to do that.

iPhone/iPad

  1. Go to the App Store
  2. Tap ypur account icon in the top right corner
  3. Tap the subscriptions tab
  4. Tap Apple TV+
  5. Tap Cancel Free Trial
  6. Tap Confirm

Mac

  1. Go to the App Store
  2. Click your name in the lower left corner
  3. Click View Information
  4. Type in your password if prompted
  5. Scroll down to the Manage section
  6. Click Manage next to Subscriptions
  7. Click Edit next to Apple TV+
  8. Click Cancel Subscription
  9. Click Confirm

Apple TV+ started slow but has been slowly gaining momentum, with numerous awards for Ted Lasso, including a Golden Globe Award for best actor (Jason Sudeikis) and numerous Daytime Emmy nominations. The service also has some intriguing releases coming up, including the second season of Ted Lasso on July 23, the second seasons of The Morning Show and See, and the premier of Foundation later this year.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
