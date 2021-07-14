The next Flight Simulator update will finally run on an average gaming PC

Asobo Studios developers have doubled the frame rate on the same hardware, opening up the game to a wider range of gaming PCs.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

If you’ve held off playing Microsoft’s latest Flight Simulator game because of its crazy performance requirements, we have good news: Developer Asobo Studios has dramatically improved the game, allowing it to be played on an average gaming PC.

Asobo doubled the frame rate and significantly reduced the memory requirements, making Flight Simulator accessible to even more gaming PCs. Specifically, the upcoming Update 5 allows a gaming PC with a Core i7-9700K and GeForce RTX 2060 Super to get a fairly stable, stutter-free 58 to 60 frames per second, about double the frame rate on the same system on the current Update 4.

Just as importantly, Asobo also reduced the memory requirement. That 60 fps on Update 5 is achieved with 4.5GB of RAM, compared to 16GB on Update 4.

You can see the performance improvements in action in the video below from Twinfinite, which recorded a developer Q&A with Asobo. 

 
 

Flight Simulator has become the Crysis of the current generation of PCs—the game that really tests the limits of your hardware. It’s notorious for its slow load times, live updates from the cloud, and jaw-dropping visuals. Maintaining high frame rates among all of that other visual appeal is an unexpected bonus for anyone who wants to explore our virtual world.

Asobo also confirmed that Flight Simulator will be playable on the Xbox Series X at 4K resolutions (but only 30 fps for now), according to The Verge. It’s available for preloading right now. Microsoft has also said that it plans for Flight Simulator to be playable on the Xbox One via cloud gaming. We wouldn't be surprised if it eventually became available on the PC as well via cloud gaming, which is now live for all Game Pass Ultimate members via the browser.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?