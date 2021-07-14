HP makes its case for Omen pre-builts and Omen Gaming Hub software

The approach appears to be the DIY experience, simplified.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray / IDG

Prebuilts have a reputation for shoddy components, proprietary designs, and an overall middling experience. But crack into one of HP’s Omen 30L systems, and a surprise awaits: Its layouts and components largely conform to DIY standards.

In the video above, Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming & eSports at HP, explains this seemingly new philosophy for Omen pre-builts and also shows us HP’s Omen Gaming Hub software. This look behind the curtain dives into reasons for the DIY flavor of the Omen 30L, which sports components that can be swapped with off-the-shelf retail equivalents and labeling that aids new PC owners and not-yet-DIYers in performing upgrades.

(You can get a deeper, closer look at the internals of the Omen 30L in our separate tour video.)

Our chat also gets into the details of HP’s Omen Gaming Hub, and how it can serve as a useful, unifying dashboard for your gaming activities. In addition to launching games from it, you can control RGB lights, stream games to other devices for remote play, and even get tips on how to improve your gameplay.

For PC gamers, this is an opportunity to hear from the horse’s mouth the approach and philosophy behind these initiatives—some details surprised us! Catch all of it above, then check out our other great interviews with big PC makers, like our discussion with Dell about laptop cooling.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?