How to turn on Low Power Mode in macOS Monterey

body>

If you have an iPhone, you're probably familiar with Low Power Mode, an option you can set so the device preserves battery life. Now the Mac has a low power mode too, and it does a similar thing: Reduces energy consumption by automatically turning down the screen brightness and system clock speed to save battery life and make your Mac run more quietly.

Low power mode is available on the MacBook (Early 2016 and later) and MacBook Pro (Early 2016 and later) running macOS Monterey. Here's how to turn it on:

1. Launch System Preferences.

2. Select the Battery pane.

3. In the left column, click Battery. Check the box for Low power mode if you want to use it while you're running off of the MacBook's battery.

Low Power Mode setting while on battery power. Apple

You can also turn on low power mode when plugged in. In the left column, click Power Adapter. Check the box for Low power mode if you want to use it while your MacBook is connected to the power adapter. Your Mac will presumably run cooler and quieter when enabled.

Low Power Mode setting while connected to the power adapter. Apple

There isn't a quick way to turn on or off Low Power Mode; it's not available for Control Center or in the Battery menu bar item. Hopefully that will change in a future version of Monterey.