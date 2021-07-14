How to use Quick Look from Terminal in macOS

You may be surprised to learn that you can use Leopard’s Quick Look feature in the decidedly non-GUI world of Terminal.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Quick Look is one of the more compelling features in macOS. Introduced in OS X 10.5, you no longer do you have to open an application just to glance at a file—a press of the Space Bar in the Finder is all it takes.

But you may be surprised to find that you can use Quick Look when working in Terminal, a decidedly non-GUI application. This feature can be useful if you're working in Terminal and want to be sure a certain file is what you think it is before you do something to it. Instead of switching out to the Finder, or using the open command, you can Quick Look the file directly from Terminal.

How? The key is a Unix program, qlmanage, introduced in OS X 10.5 and built into macOS. This program was really designed for programmers writing Quick Look generators, but we can use it for our own purposes. To see the Quick Look preview for any file, just type qlmanage -p somefile, where somefile is the full name of a file in the current directory.

As an example, here's how you could use Quick Look from Terminal to examine a PNG file. The two commands below first change to the Mac's User Pictures/Fun folder in the Library folder, then ask the system to display the Quick Look preview for one of the images:

cd /Library/User\ Pictures/Fun
qlmanage -p "Gingerbread Man.tif"

After you see quite a bit of text go flowing past in Terminal, a Quick Look window will open, displaying the Gingerbread Man user picture. It's important to note that this is not the Finder's Quick Look window—in fact, if you switch out to the Finder with the Terminal's Quick Look window still showing, you'll see that you can open new Quick Look windows in the Finder. To close the Terminal's Quick Look window, you can either use the mouse and click the preview window's close box, or (much simpler) just press Command-C to end the qlmanage program.

macos big sur terminal quick lookWhat about all that text that goes flowing by? That's there to help developers debug their Quick Look code. To you and I, though, it's completely extraneous.

IDG

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Rob Griffiths

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?