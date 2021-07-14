Apple will reportedly stick with ’13’ for the next iPhone

A new rumor says Apple won't go "s" this year.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

One of the only things we don't know about the next iPhone is what it will be called. Recent reports have suggested that Apple will go with 12s due to the relative lack of monumental new features, but now it looks like Apple has decided against that route.

According to the Economic Daily News, Apple will be naming the new handset the iPhone 13, based on the publications supply chain sources. Previous reports have basically confirmed that there will be four models of iPhone again, so the new lineup should look very similar to the iPhone 12, with an iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple hasn't followed a predictable cadence for its iPhone names since the iPhone 6s, so it's not surprising that it's jumping right to iPhone 13. Here's how the last few models have looked:

  • iPhone 7: 2016
  • iPhone 8: 2017
  • iPhone X: 2017
  • iPhone Xs: 2018
  • iPhone 11: 2019
  • iPhone 12: 2020

Rumors about the next iPhone have painted a near-complete picture of the device, with a smaller notch, faster processor, better camera, and a high-refresh screen on the Pro models. Other smaller improvements may also arrive, including reverse wireless charging, better battery life, and new colors.

The iPhone 13 name is something of a risk for Apple due to the unlucky nature of the number. However, the numbering ultimately doesn't matter, since it's mainly used as a marketing identifier. The phone itself doesn't have any numbering on it, and Apple hasn't put a number on the box since the iPhone 7.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?