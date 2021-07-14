Macworld Podcast: Our impressions of Safari, FaceTime, and other features of the Apple public betas

body>
In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 and take a look at Safari, FaceTime, and a lot more.
This is episode 750 with Jason Cross, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.
Get info
To learn more about the issues we talked about on the show, check out the articles below.
- How to install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Beta
- How, why, and if to install the new beta on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- iOS 15: How to use the radically new Safari browser
- iOS 15: How to use FaceTime links to call Android or Windows users
- iOS 15: How to set up and use Notification Summary
- I have to deal with Safari in iOS 15 but I don't have to like it
- How to install the macOS Monterey Public Beta
- How to install the watchOS 8 Public Beta
Listen to episode 750
