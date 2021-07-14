How to stop macOS Mail from using a bad email address

You may have ghost addresses that other efforts fail to remove. Here’s the comprehensive guide.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple wants to make sure it's easy for you to use email addresses to reach people. To that end, it has several mechanisms that let you store an address and others that automatically retain addresses apps and macOS observe:

  • The Contacts app records addresses you've entered manually.
  • Contacts also shows addresses Siri has found in email and elsewhere if you've enabled that feature (see below).
  • The Mail app retains a list of addresses to which you've sent email.
  • Mail shows addresses that Siri has discovered throughout the system (see below).
The Siri Suggestions preferences let you disable addresses Siri has found from appearing as potential destinations when filling in recipients in Mail.

The multiplicity of locations can make it frustrating to track down and remove an email address you no longer want to fill in automatically when you start typing someone's name in a new message. An unwanted address typically crops up when someone you know changes their primary email address or gets rid of one they were still using as a backup. You had this address in your Contacts and have exchanged messages using it.

My spouse recently encountered this problem with a colleague and it took us a good 30 minutes to track down the issue and eliminate it. Our pain is your gain.

Siri suggestions appear at the bottom of automatic suggestions as you type. (Addresses blurred for privacy.)

Where to look for an invalid email address

Start with Contacts. The most likely location for a lingering email address is in a wayward contact record. Open Contacts and search on the address you want to remove, not the person's name. My partner found that she had duplicate entries for her colleague that were nearly but not quite identical. One contained the old address.

Look in Mail's Previous Recipients list. You may never have interacted with this list, found in Window > Previous Recipients. It contains every address you've ever sent a message to unless you've removed it from this list. Search for the address here. If it's in the list, select it and click Remove From List. (I wrote about this particular problem last in 2016!)

Disable Siri Suggestions for Mail. In the Siri preference pane, click Siri Suggestions & Privacy and select Mail. Uncheck Show Siri Suggestions in App.

With a person and address selected, you can use the Remove Address item to delete it as an option in Mail.

Remove the address within a message's To field. If none of that solves the problem, use a different and highly unintuitive Mail field. First, start typing the name that autofills to the person you want to send an address to or the address without their name attached. Select the person or address, hover over the item that's now filled into the address field, and click the downward-pointing arrow to its right. Finally, select Remove Address.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Lynn.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?