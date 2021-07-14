Twitter gives away 140 NFTs for free: Woman sells one for US$110,000

Digital art for nada, but with a catch!

(PC World) on

Credit: IDG

On June 30, Twitter announced it was giving away 140 free Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in seven different designs to users of its official Twitter account. 

With the help of the NFT Store Rarible, the social media platform created seven unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, giving 20 of each away. The NFTs comprised artworks with Twitter themes and carrying nods to Twitter culture with names like "Vitamin T", "Reply Guy" and "Furry Twitter."

One of the NFT's, an animated GIF titled "First Born," displayed a Tamagotchi-like toy that included the First Tweet from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Another, "Building Characters" featured Twitter mascot Larry doing bicep-curls. 

For the chance to receive one of the tokens, Twitter users had to reply to any of seven posts tweeted by the company on the day of the giveaway. Lucky winners selected to be gifted an NFT were then direct messaged by Twitter for further instructions on how to claim theirs.  

But the giveaway came with one catch... Twitter's NFT Terms of Service, which giveaway recipients had to agree to, said although the recipients do own the NFT, they don't actually own the rights to any artwork.  

But that's pretty standard for NFTs, and is the same as buying the print of an expensive piece of artwork and hanging it on the wall; while you might own the artwork itself, any reproduction rights belong to the original artist. 

Considering this, are the Twitter NFTs worth anything? It seems they are: Owners can sell their NFTs on Rarible and there has been one report of an owner receiving a whopping US$110,000 for her copy of the Twitter NFT "Reply Guy."  

The report posted on website Insider, says Margaret Corvid, a British politician and poet from Plymouth England, was offered the bid after she posted a poem in reply to one of Twitter's official Tweets. Corvid, who writes poems for NFT poetry project "etherpoems," said  to Insider about her win: 

"It's such a blessing. I was in the right place at the right time. I did write the poem, but it wasn't a contest or something - Twitter just decided to give me that. And I was really lucky to get the offer."

 

Twitter's giveaway comes after earlier this year the company's CEO sold an NFT of his first Tweet for US$2.9 million.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags social mediatwitterfreeGIFsDigital ArtsgiveawaytweetNFTsNFT

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?