The NFL reportedly wants Apple to air NFL games in 2023

Are you ready for some football on Apple TV+?

(Macworld.com) on

body>

While Apple has thus far stuck to original programs to build its Apple TV+ catalog, a new Deadline report attaches the service to something completely out of the box: sports. Specifically, NFL Sunday Ticket games.

Deadline reports that Apple has been approached by the NFL about bidding on the NFL Sunday Ticket package of out-of-market NFL games that currently airs on DirecTV through the 2022 season. The Information also reports that Apple and the NFL are in talks about the Sunday Ticket package, which currently costs DirecTV $1.5 billion a season, according to Sports Pro Media.

At first blush, an Apple-NFL pairing seems like an odd one. Apple has been reluctant to add non-original programming to Apple TV, with Tim Cook declaring on Apple's most recent earnings call that the objective and philosophy of ‌Apple TV+‌ is to create high-quality original content and to be one of the most desired platforms for storytellers. It recently won several awards for Ted Lasso and has a full slate of programming in the fall, including the anticipated second seasons of See and The Morning Show.

However, Apple hired former Amazon exec Jim DeLorenzo last year, which could signal an interest in expanding into sports. DeLorenzo was hired by Amazon in 2016 to run its live sports division, which recently acquired exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football beginning in 2022. In March the NFL signed a record $113-billion contract with CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN/ABC, and Amazon to air games over the next 11 years. And with the free year of service with any Apple purchase coming to an end, Apple will likely be more aggressive with seeking out content.

Neither report believes Apple has emerged as a serious bidder yet.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?