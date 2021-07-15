Roccat’s new USB-C Torch microphone can be gesture-muted

Because who needs interruptions while streaming or gaming?

Roccat’s Torch is the first studio-grade USB-C microphone released by the company and it combines professional-grade features with trendy aesthetics that could make it a slick accessory for audiophiles.

A range of features have been especially added for gamers and streamers. They include brightly coloured RGB lighting that promises to dazzle gamers in dimly lit dens, while audio streamers should be chuffed by the microphone’s 24bit audio capture with 48kHz sampling and latency-free monitoring.

Roccat says the Torch will capture and broadcast a range of different voices, from simple whispers to heated in-game reactions. To that end, the Torch will come with three pre-selected pick-up patterns, including a gamer and streamer-friendly Cardioid pattern, a Stereo pattern for capturing vocals and instruments and a Whisper pattern to capture quiet voices and whispers.

The Torch sports a duel condenser design and has a built-in pop filter that helps to eliminate unwanted noises during audio recording.

The Roccat Torch USB Microphone can be muted with a simple hand gesture. Credit: Roccat
The Roccat Torch USB Microphone can be muted with a simple hand gesture.

The RGB lighting is Roccat’s AIMO lighting, which you may already have experienced if you’ve ever used Roccat’s other products. It’s displayed via dedicated lighting zones that can change colour according to the type of mode or pattern the Torch is in.

Size-wise, the Torch is a small microphone, although Roccat says it will be fully compatible with a wide array of shock mounts and boom arms. It will also be configurable while still attached to the boom arms for convenience’s sake.  

Other gamer-friendly features include, a driver-less setup and gesture-activated mute function that allows users to mute the microphone with a simple hand gesture, which means you don’t have to interrupt recording or gaming to fiddle with controls. The Torch also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Roccat Torch launches August 2021 with an RRP of AU$149.95 in Australia. It’s available for pre-order via JB-Hi Fi, EB Games or directly from Roccat

Dominic Bayley

PC World
