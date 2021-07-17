AZZA’s diminutive pyramid case is an antidote to boring builds

The Pyramid Mini 806 prioritizes looks over dust filtering, however.

As its name states, the AZZA Pyramid Mini 806 is a pint-sized version of the company’s ATX glass-and-steel pyramid case. But while the Pyramid 804 was large enough to flip over and use as a table (as described in this Anandtech article from Computex 2019), this mini-ITX version seems primed for a center-stage role on your desk.

At 19.3 x 14.5 x 14.5 inches (490 x 368 x 368mm), the Pyramid Mini 806 has a footprint that’s small enough to fit comfortably side-by-side with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. But as you’ll see in the video above, it’s still sufficiently big to be eye-catching, especially given its unique shape. In fact, unless you specifically kit out your build with all RGB components, you’ll likely get more comments on the case than the hardware inside.

Of course, this is also somewhat due to your limited building options with this case. The Pyramid Mini 806’s layout is supremely straightforward, with fixed positions for the SFX power supply, graphics card, storage, motherboard, and lone 120mm fan (plus optional 120mm radiator). You can’t put the same personal stamp on it the way you can in cases with more fan and radiator mounting points or flexible positioning for storage drives. Still, you can possibly grab additional attention with your graphics card choice—the Pyramid Mini 806 can accommodate cards up to 280mm in length.

About the only real drawback of this case (besides stoking whatever illogical nightmares one might have about getting impaled on its pointy tip) is its open sections and lack of dust filters. If you live in a place prone to dust and/or gobs of pet fur, you may have a hard time keeping it out of the Pyramid Mini.

Price may also give some PC builders a moment of pause, but longtime fans of small-form-factor builds won’t blink much at the $260 MSRP. If you find yourself tempted, hop on over to Amazon to snag a AZZA Pyramid Mini 806 of your own, though stock can fluctuate.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
