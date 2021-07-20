Slow Wi-FI? This simple router settings tweak might fix it

Try changing your Wi-Fi network channel and bandwidth settings.

(PC World (US online)) on

Sometimes a little software adjustment is all it takes to fix your Wi-Fi problems.

I realized this much when I bought a brand-new router, a hulking monstrosity with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. What should have been a major network upgrade instead become a hair-pulling experience as I tried to figure out why its download speeds were so unreliable.

It turns out the solution was simple: Just change the router’s channel and bandwidth settings to avoid potential sources of interference.

Out of the box, most routers will select a control channel automatically. I assumed this would be fine because I’m in a suburban area without a lot of other Wi-Fi networks nearby. Interference can come from a lot of sources, however, and your router’s default selection might not be the best. With a bit of trial and error, I found a channel that gets me close to wired ethernet speeds from pretty much anywhere in the house.

The way to change your channel and bandwidth settings varies by router manufacturer, but you can either try visiting 192.168.1.1 in your web browser or viewing your manufacturer’s support pages. (Here are some for Asus, TP-Link, Netgear, and Linksys.)

As for which channel to pick, Android users can check out an app called Wi-Fi Analyzer to scan for potential congestion sources on each channel, but I’ve found that it’s best to just experiment. If you have a dual-band router, you can try any channel on the 5GHz band, but for the 2.4GHz band, stick to channels 1, 6, or 11 if possible.

You can also try selecting 20MHz-channel bandwidth on the 2.4GHz band, which can further reduce interference at a small cost to speed. In my case, that made a big difference as well. (If any of this sounds intimidating, write down or take a picture if your current settings before you start making changes, so you can change them back if anything goes wrong.)

wifiroutersettings Jared Newman / IDG

Changing your Wi-Fi channel and bandwidth can make a big difference.

Once you’ve selected a channel, try running some speed tests on whatever devices are giving you trouble. Netflix’s Fast.com is a handy speed test tool you can visit in any browser, even on your phone, or you can just search Google for the phrase “speed test” and hit the blue “Speed Test’ button at the top of the results. Stick with whatever channel gives you consistent speeds across multiple tests.

A word of warning, though: While tweaking your Wi-Fi channel might help with inconsistent speeds, it won’t magically give your router better range or eliminate dead zones. If your speeds are dropping off as you get farther away from the router, it might be time for a new router or range extender instead.

This column originally appeared in Advisorator, Jared’s weekly newsletter for helping folks make sense of technology. Sign up to get tips sent straight to your inbox (hopefully without any Wi-Fi issues along the way).

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jared Newman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?