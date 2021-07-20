Best Buy will sell Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs this Tuesday (if you have a ticket)

This is not a drill. You may finally be able to buy a GPU!

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

If you’ve been searching in vain for a graphics card during the crippling GPU shortage, tomorrow might just be your best chance yet at snagging one. Best Buy announced that it will be selling GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card in select stores Tuesday morning.

“Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards will have limited quantities available on Tuesday, July 20, only in select stores,” the company said in an announcement on Monday. “Blue Shirts at participating stores will start handing out tickets at 7:30 a.m. local time that morning. We’ll hand out one ticket per customer in line. If you get a ticket, you will be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase a graphics card inside the store beginning at 8 a.m. local time.”

The post also includes a list of stores that will have the hardware in stock. Maybe consider camping out if want to get in on the action.

GPUs have been impossible to find online, and when they do go on sale, they’re for incredibly marked-up prices, with retailers like Newegg requiring you to buy pricey hardware bundles at inflated costs. You might only want a graphics card, but you’re often required to pay for a cheap motherboard or power supply at the same time.

This Best Buy in-store sale presumably skirts those icky bundles, letting you snag only the GPU you’re interested in. That said, while you won’t be battling bots for these in-store RTX sales, you’ll still need to rub elbows with other gamers and perhaps ambitious scalpers—hence our recommendation to claim your spot in line well before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Best Buy didn’t announce which RTX 30-series graphics cards will be available, but the image accompanying the announcement showed a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Hopefully graphics cards that cost under $1,200 will be available too. We’re partial to the $400 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, ourselves, but our guide to the best graphics cards can help you identify the best fit for your budget, albeit in a time when budgets don’t mean much.

Fingers crossed—and good luck.

Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
