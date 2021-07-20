watchOS 7.6 update is available with new features, bug fixes

ECG app support expanded to 30 additional regions.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

In addition to releasing iOS 14.7, Apple on Monday released watchOS 7.6, an update to the Apple Watch operating system. It includes the ECG app in 30 new regions; the ECG app requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Here are the watchOS 7.6 release notes:

watchOS 7.6 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

As of this writing, the details of the security content had not yet posted on Apple's support document. We'll update this article as soon as that information becomes available.

How to install watchOS 7.6

Before you install the update, you must place your Apple Watch on its charger. Also, the watch needs to be within range of your iPhone and connected to Wi-Fi. Then follow these steps in the Watch app on your iPhone:

  1. Tap General.
  2. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online.
  3. When the app finds the update, you'll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

The installation will take several minutes. You can see how much time is remaining under the watchOS 7.6 Apple Inc. heading. The update is 188MB.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?