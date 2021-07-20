watchOS 7.6 update is available with new features, bug fixes

body>

In addition to releasing iOS 14.7, Apple on Monday released watchOS 7.6, an update to the Apple Watch operating system. It includes the ECG app in 30 new regions; the ECG app requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Here are the watchOS 7.6 release notes:

watchOS 7.6 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including: Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/ For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

As of this writing, the details of the security content had not yet posted on Apple's support document. We'll update this article as soon as that information becomes available.

How to install watchOS 7.6

Before you install the update, you must place your Apple Watch on its charger. Also, the watch needs to be within range of your iPhone and connected to Wi-Fi. Then follow these steps in the Watch app on your iPhone:

Tap General. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online. When the app finds the update, you'll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

The installation will take several minutes. You can see how much time is remaining under the watchOS 7.6 Apple Inc. heading. The update is 188MB.