Apple releases tvOS 14.7 update for Apple TV boxes

General performance and stability improvements

(Macworld.com)

body>

Apple on Monday updated tvOS to version 14.7 for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. According to a support document, tvOS 14.7 has general performance and stability improvements. No other details are provided.

Apple's security updates document notes that tvOS 14.7 does include security content, but details have not posted as of this writing. We will update this article as soon as details become available.

To install the update, got to Settings > System > Software Updates on your Apple TV box and select Update Software. The installation takes a few minutes and the Apple TV will need to restart.

The last major update to tvOS was version 14.5, which included support for the new remote control, a color balance feature that works with the iPhone, Siri improvements, support for more game controllers, and the ability to remove apps from, the home screen. Version 14.6, like version 14.7, included bug and security fixes.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
