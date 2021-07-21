How to check if the Pegasus spyware is installed on your iPhone

You're most likely OK.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

If you're concerned about recent reports of the Pegasus spyware reportedly installed by the Israeli NSO Group to hack journalists and world leaders, there's a tool to check if it's hidden on your iPhone. But you probably have nothing to worry about.

According to a report in the Washington Post in conjunction with nonprofit groups Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International and several others, military-grade spyware developed by an Israeli firm was used to hack some 40 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, business executives and two women close to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The phones appeared on a list of more than 50,000 numbers, according to the Post. NSO has denied the allegations.

There's a good chance your iPhone isn't on that list. While the legality of the operation may be in question, reports say the NSO seemingly targeted high-level politicians, government officials, and journalists in the operation and were only successful less than half the time. For example, Amnesty International examined 67 phones and found that 23 were successfully infected and 14 showed signs of attempted penetration. Of those, nearly all were iPhones, according to the investigation.

But if you're concerned, there's a way to test whether your iPhone has been targeted. It's not an easy test, mind you, but if you're using a Mac or Linux PC and have backed up your iPhone using it, the Mobile Verification Toolkit will be able to detect whether your phone has the Pegasus spyware installed on it. According to TechCrunch, the tool, which works using the macOS Terminal app and searches your latest iPhone backup on your Mac, is not a refined and polished user experience and requires some basic knowledge of how to navigate the terminal. You can learn more about the installation here. TechCrunch says the check only takes about a minute or two to run once it's been set up.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?